General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34), with a volume of 6636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.53 ($2.06).

General Electric Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.