Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 184.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 78,369 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Genesis Energy worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 760,739 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 95,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

GEL opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.