Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.