Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.45.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

