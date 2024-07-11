Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVIP. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,300,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000.

GVIP stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

