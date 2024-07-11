Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.53 ($0.08). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

Goldplat Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.80.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

