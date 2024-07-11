Graham (NYSE:GHM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.51

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $27.57. Graham shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 57,608 shares traded.

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 8,163.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

