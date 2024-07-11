Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $4,412,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

