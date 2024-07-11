Green Reit (LON:GRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Green Reit shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,922,500 shares traded.

Green Reit Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.84.

About Green Reit

(Get Free Report)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.