GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 11,381 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Shutterstock by 469.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 747,180 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after buying an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 4,728.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

