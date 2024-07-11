GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 13,545 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

SPRY opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Insider Activity

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,846.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,596,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,846.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,682,040 over the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.