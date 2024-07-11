GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 28,283 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 278.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTS stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

