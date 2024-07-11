GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 3,060 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.