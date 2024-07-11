GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 4,056 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

