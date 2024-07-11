GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 421,841 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 469.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Angi worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Trading Up 2.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.01. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

