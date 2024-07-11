GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 48,714 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 288.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,603 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,714 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

