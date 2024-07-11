GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 55,499 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of Full House Resorts worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Full House Resorts news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $172.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

