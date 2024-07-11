GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 999 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 420,220 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

