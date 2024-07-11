GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.07 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

