GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,357 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $197.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $293.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

