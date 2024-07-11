GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 17,864 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 35,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

