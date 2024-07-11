GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 20,635 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 188.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413,393 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

