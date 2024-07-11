GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 8,661 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Devon Energy by 44.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Devon Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 91,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

