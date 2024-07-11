GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Twilio by 56.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Tobam raised its position in Twilio by 942.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

