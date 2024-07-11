GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 615,920 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

