GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 23,084 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.