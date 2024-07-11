GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 48,294 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CleanSpark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

CleanSpark Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

