GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,460,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at $256,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

