GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FARO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 523,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,423,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO Technologies stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $317.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

See Also

