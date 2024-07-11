GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.00 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

