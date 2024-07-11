GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MBIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MBIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 814.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MBIA

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBI

MBIA Price Performance

MBIA stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About MBIA

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.