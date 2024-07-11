GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,252.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,252.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

