GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.