GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.04 Million Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 246.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,333,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 417,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $861.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.