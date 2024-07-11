GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.27 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

