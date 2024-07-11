GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 158.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after buying an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,660,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 816,475 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.