GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.