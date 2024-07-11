GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $904,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

