GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $925,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of PROG worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PROG by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $641.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

