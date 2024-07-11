GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $958,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 198.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RPC were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RPC by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in RPC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 278,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $5.76 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RES. Citigroup cut their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.