GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ALV opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.