GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Down 0.1 %

CSTM stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.