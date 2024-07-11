GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,457 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Unisys worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,019,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,226,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

