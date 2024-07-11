GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 160.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mosaic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51,701 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

