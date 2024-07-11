GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.25 Million in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $67,149,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 91,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.21. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.