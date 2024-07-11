GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $978,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

