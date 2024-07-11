GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

