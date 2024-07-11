GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,289.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 159,940 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,355,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,306,000 after acquiring an additional 289,443 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.21.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

