GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,958 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.