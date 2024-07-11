GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

